RI cities, towns provide trick-or-treating alternatives for Halloween weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Gov. Gina Raimondo has already declared that Halloween must go on this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and municipalities across the state have been getting creative to ensure kids have a fun and safe way to celebrate.

“The show will go on,” she said. But “it’s going to look different.”

Rhode Islanders are allowed to trick-or-treat in-person, but must do so in small groups and wear masks.

People offering candy from their homes are not allowed to open their doors for each trick-or-treater, and instead are expected to leave out candy in bags or spread pieces out on cookie sheets so children aren’t reaching into the same bowls.

For parents who don’t want their child out trick-or-treating this Halloween, several municipalities are providing alternative ways to celebrate.

East Providence, according to Mayor Bob DaSilva, has organized a citywide vehicle parade for this Saturday, which will begin at 2:30 p.m.

“During this pandemic, it’s been tough,” DaSilva said. “People’s spirits have been down, so it’s the first time we’re doing a Halloween Parade.”

The one-hour parade route will begin at Riverside Middle School and end a Pierce Memorial Stadium.

DaSilva said the city is expecting a huge turnout and has prepared more than 2,500 treat bags.

“Decorate your cars, wear your costumes,” DaSilva said. “It will be a nice slow procession through the city but we wanted to give them something, give them the opportunity to do something as a community together.”

In Johnston, Police Chief Joseph Razza said they’re hosting a trunk-or-treat Friday afternoon at their department.

“These are unprecedented times, and families want a sense of normalcy, so we welcome people to come out, interact with our officers and grab some candy,” Razza said. “It’s being grasped by the community well and we are looking forward to it.”

Other communities are also getting creative with their events.

The city of Cranston plans to host a drive-through trunk-or-treat this year at the Cranston Stebbins Stadium from 2-4 p.m.