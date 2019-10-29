Rainy Halloween could pose extra danger for trick-or-treaters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It looks like the weather will be more soggy than spooky this Halloween – and that could create added danger for little ghouls and gobblins.

Eyewitness News Pinpoint Weather Team says we can expect showers Thursday evening for All Hallows Eve but it will be much warmer than usual.

AAA Northeast Traffic Safety Programs Manager Diana Imondi said due to the expected wet conditions, roads and walkways may be extra slippery.

“We have beautiful foliage in New England but those wet leaves on the road are going to make roadways more slick in the rain. So be mindful of speed and be mindful of your stopping distance. Make sure your lights and wipers are on, visibility driving at night is a huge issue.”

Imondi said because kids are so excited for Halloween and are more likely to dart out in traffic, motorists play an important role overall in making it a safe night.

If you know of any indoor Halloween events for the kiddos in Rhode Island or SE Mass please tweet or message me! Compiling a list to make it easier for families to find somewhere indoors to go, rain is in the forecast! 🎃 @wpri12 — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) October 29, 2019

“On Halloween, motorists need to be especially vigilant between the hours of 4 pm and midnight, when pedestrians are the most vulnerable,” added Imondi. “Slowing down, and watching for trick-or-treaters who may cross between cars or mid-block may save a life.”

AAA Northeast offers motorists the following tips:

Avoid neighborhood shortcuts If possible, avoid cutting through residential streets where trick-or-treaters are likely to be present.

Watch for children in the street Excited trick-or-treaters, often in dark costumes, may not pay attention to traffic and cross mid-block or between parked cars.

Slow down According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if hit by a car traveling 35 mph compared to 25 mph. What seems like a small difference – just 10 mph – can be the difference between life and death.

Drive sober Alcohol-impaired drivers make up about one-third of all motor vehicle deaths resulting in an average of one death every 45 minutes. Always designate a sober driver.



