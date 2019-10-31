Ghouls on parade at Meeting Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Supermen, Paw Patrollers, a baby shark, and Red Sox fans paraded through the gymnasium at Meeting Street School Thursday morning to celebrate the spooky fun of Halloween.

Parents and teachers handed out candy to the costumed paraders. Local mascots joined in the waving and greeting, including Paws of the PawSox, and Ro and Pe (as well as Ron and Peter Cardi) of Cardi’s Furniture.

The school marks Halloween each year with the Halloween morning parade.

Always a great time Meeting Street #Halloween Parade. Kim Kalunian – WPRI Meteorologist Tony Petrarca WPRI 12 Posted by Mike Montecalvo – WPRI on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Besides Elsas and witches, a fireman/fire engine and walking school bus, an Elf not sitting On The Shelf, and Captain America, there was also a deviled egg and a bee labeled YONCE.

Among the creative adults getting in on the act was a set of walking snow globes of various nations or global regions — domes of plastic over trick-or-treaters. They represented, among others, the Netherlands (surrounded by tulips), Antarctica (a penguin), New York (the Statue of Liberty), Canada (a do-right Mountie), and London (Big Ben).

A gang of seven, labeled “SUN,” “MON,” “TUES,” etc., with shark hats on their heads, went as “Shark Week.”

Eyewitness News on-air talent were on hand to watch the parade, with some costume touches. Kim Kalunian added cat ears and whiskers for the occasion, while meteorologist Tony Petrarca wore his perennial favorite costume.

He went as a meteorologist.