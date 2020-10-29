Barrington family creates unique candy delivery system for trick-or-treaters

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington family is throwing everything they have at Halloween this year.

In preparation for trick-or-treaters during these unprecedented times, the family decided to build a special candy delivery system: a catapult.

The 12-foot, bright orange catapult is made out of wooden scraps and household items. It’s also draped with black spiders.

The catapult can hurl candy to the edge of the family’s driveway and, at times, even further.

The family is now testing out which candies are the best to launch. They said they’re looking for candy that won’t break and is nut-free.