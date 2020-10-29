CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Barrington family creates unique candy delivery system for trick-or-treaters

Halloween

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Barrington family is throwing everything they have at Halloween this year.

In preparation for trick-or-treaters during these unprecedented times, the family decided to build a special candy delivery system: a catapult.

The 12-foot, bright orange catapult is made out of wooden scraps and household items. It’s also draped with black spiders.

The catapult can hurl candy to the edge of the family’s driveway and, at times, even further.

The family is now testing out which candies are the best to launch. They said they’re looking for candy that won’t break and is nut-free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Rep Anastasia Williams

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour