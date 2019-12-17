Gift collection expected to brighten holiday for RI kids

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — In their 12th annual effort to make sure more Rhode Island children don’t go without presents this Christmas, state and local police gathered Tuesday afternoon to distribute gifts as part of the “Cops, Kids and Christmas” campaign.

In addition to the Rhode Island State Police, the state’s Department of Public Safety and Department of the Attorney General, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, federal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island also collected gifts over the past couple of months.

Roughly a dozen local nonprofit and public assistance agencies will distribute the gifts to families, including the Southside Boys and Girls Club/Prince 2 Kings, the Hispanic Ministerial Association of Rhode Island, the Mount Hope Neighborhood Association and Family Service of Rhode Island.

The organizer of the campaign, Rhode Island State Police Maj. Christopher Dicomitis, said the aim is to get every child a gift at Christmas.

“We hope the toys and gifts we collect will help make the holidays a little brighter for many children and their families,” he said.