Fog grounds all flights at Chicago’s O’Hare, Midway airports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International and Midway airports as dense fog shrouds the region on the busy Christmas Eve day of travel.

The FAA grounded flights at both airports until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The fog is not expected to lift quickly, but even if it does, it still could cause a chain reaction of delays and missed connections on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, the Chicago Tribune reported.

O’Hare reported three cancellations, while Midway had 63.