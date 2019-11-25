Fire marshal warns of potential Thanksgiving cooking dangers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — With food at the center of Thanksgiving festivities, the holiday is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment, according to a reminder from the Rhode Island state fire marshal.

To guard against trouble, the National Fire Protection Association is advising holiday hosts to take care when cooking the turkey and other items, telling cooks to stay close to the stove and to keep children away from potentially harmful activity.

They offered these detailed tips:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids.

The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

Furthermore, the NFPA advises hosts to have activities set up to keep kids occupied and out of the kitchen such as games, puzzles or books, or to get them involved in recipes that are more low-key on involvement that can be prepared outside the kitchen.