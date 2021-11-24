Final preparations underway on sweet treats for your Thanksgiving table

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving preparation is underway and hopefully you’ve already bought your turkey.

No matter what you’re responsible for bringing to the table this year, you’ve likely noticed an increase in prices. With supply shortages, it was more important than ever this year to plan ahead.

Bakers at La Salle Bakery in Providence are hard at work filling orders placed by customers well in advance for the holiday.

They had to open at 7 a.m. this year due to staffing shortages rather than their usual 6 a.m., and they’re expecting a lot of customers.

Owner Michael Manni said pre-orders started two weeks in advance and closed early so they could ensure they had all of the supply they needed. The most popular items — rolls and pies.

Just spoke with Lasalle Bakery owner Mike who told me they’ve been flying by the seat of their pants (his words) in trying to compete for supplies of boxes, napkins, etc. Since they rely on perishables like eggs, milk, it’s hard to stock up on that. But sales are good he says. pic.twitter.com/yTD0D9JOOY — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) November 24, 2021

Manni said they have great customers who are patient and still willing to pay more as they’ve had to raise prices based on an increase in prices they feel.

“Ordering more when we can get it so when it does happen we’re not scrambling. As you know everything we have is perishable, so we really can’t load up too much on a lot of ingredients, so we are kind of, ‘flying by the seat of our pants,’ when it comes to really perishable ingredients when it comes to milk and things like that, but boxes and stuff like that we’ve been able to load up on,” he explained.

Thanksgiving is a one-holiday for the bakery when it comes to sales, and they’re getting all the orders filled with no problems.

Mannis said sales this year are pretty steady from prior years.

Pre-orders can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the bakery open until 6 p.m.

There are prepackaged items for people to pick up pies even if they didn’t order ahead.