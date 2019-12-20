Final day to donate to Toys for Tots at WPRI 12 studios

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not too late if you want to donate to Toys for Tots.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence teamed up once again with the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve to help collect donations for the annual toy drive.

Thanks to our Eyewitness News viewers our lobby is overflowing with the spirit of the holiday season. There are piles of toys ready to make a local child’s Christmas a special one, and there’s still time to add a few more.

Today is the final day to drop off your unwrapped toy donation to our East Providence studios — located at 25 Catamore Blvd. — until 5 p.m.

Donations are also being excepted until Christmas Eve at Cardi’s Furniture and Mattress store locations. Or you can make a monetary donation directly to Toys for Tots online >>