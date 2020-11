PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the season of giving and WPRI 12 is looking for your help on one day, with one goal: to help feel local families in need.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, we’re devoting the day to raising money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Now, more than ever, the food bank needs your support to replenish its pantries.

If you’re able, please consider donating here.

