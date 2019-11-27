Cranston law firm hands out 200+ Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — ‘Tis the season for giving, and a Cranston law firm teamed up with Shaw’s supermarket to hand out Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families.

On Tuesday morning, Rob Levine and Associates loaded up several SUVs full of food and delivered 250 meals to families in need.

All of the food was purchased at Shaw’s on Chapel View Boulevard in Cranston.

The meals are being distributed to those families by the following organizations:

Nowell Academy

Central Falls Public Schools

Community Café

Family Services of Rhode Island

Brain Injury Foundation of Rhode Island

Dorcos International

Deaconess House of Fall River (with United Way)

East Providence Public Schools

Tri County Community Action

Rob Levine told Eyewitness News this is a tradition that started five years ago with 20 families and has grown over the years.

“For us, this is about two things: volunteerism and community,” Levine said.