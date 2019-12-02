Cookie Trays and Holidays at Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery

Stop in for some Christmas Cookies! We visited Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery to see just how they’re made. Order now at https://www.wrightsdairyfarm.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

