Cicilline brings holiday cheer to troops serving overseas

KUWAIT CITY (WPRI) — Troops stationed overseas during the holidays received a surprise visit Monday from a group of House lawmakers led by Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline.

According to Cicilline’s office, he and seven other members of Congress spent the day with soldiers at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait to thank them for their service.

“The men and women of the United States Armed Forces are heroes,” Cicilline said. “We owe our service members and veterans an enormous debt of gratitude. It’s on all of us who serve in public office to honor their service with the resources and benefits they have earned.”

Cicilline, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, met with Rhode Island Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Max Silva. The Pawtucket native has been deployed since July and works as the veterans’ affairs advocate for the congressman’s office.

Especially thankful that I was able to see Pawtucket resident Staff Sergeant Max Silva, who works as our Veterans Affairs Advocate in my Pawtucket office.



I was able to bring gifts from his family, including his daughter, who are spending the holidays without him. pic.twitter.com/9lMBqrS2p4 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 24, 2019

Cicilline brought Silva gifts from his family and also delivered care packages to other Rhode Islanders stationed in the Middle East:

Steven Dearborn of Providence

Samuel DeAlmeida of Pawtucket

Edwin Gaviria-Mejia of Pawtucket

Lloyd Ashong of North Smithfield

David Gallego of Burrillville

Cicilline’s office said while in Kuwait, he and his colleagues met with staff at the American embassy and were briefed on American foreign policy in the country. The group will spend the next few days visiting other countries in the region.

The following Congress members joined Cicilline for the trip: