Christmas at the Newport Mansions, Marble House

All week long we’re going live from the Newport Mansions for a look at all of the beautiful decorations they have in place for the holidays. This morning we are at “Marble House”. For more, click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

