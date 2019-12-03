Christmas at the Mansions, The Elms

We’re going live all week long from the Newport Mansions for their annual Christmas celebration! This morning Michaela takes us inside The Elms for a peek at the music and exhibitions. John Rodman, Director of Museum Experience along with Singer Jimmy Winters & Pianist Michael Brown join us on the show. Click here for more!

