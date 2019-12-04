Christmas at the Mansions, The Breakers

Today is day three of Christmas at the Mansions.

This morning Michaela headed out to one of the most loved of all the historic Newport mansions The Breakers.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

