Care packages assembled for service members overseas for 19th annual Operation Holiday Cheer

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — While America’s service members are overseas fulfilling a mission for the country, their mothers, blue star moms, are busy on a mission of their own to spread holiday cheer.

Saturday was the 19th annual Operation Holiday Cheer event in Rhode Island. The event began under Lt. Governor Charles Fogarty, and this year, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos showed up to collect donations for about 150 service members.

“I’m so honored to have this opportunity to continue the tradition of having my office being a key partner in getting the word out and getting people involved,” said Matos

The vent was scaled back from years past partially because the pandemic won’t allow as many volunteers inside, but also because National Guardsmembers will not be deployed according to the Blue Star Moms.

Hundreds of letters are written to the service members and each placed in a care box, which includes snacks and other mementos donated by grocery stores, community members, and organizations.

The second drop-off event goes from 8:00 a.m to Noon on Sunday. Items that are needed can be found here.