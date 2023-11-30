CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also one of the most dangerous times of the year, and it could start with your Christmas tree.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments were sent to an estimated average of 793 fires per year that began with decorations, and this number does not even include Christmas trees. These fires caused an average of four deaths, 33 injuries, and $14 million in direct property damage.

Between 2017 and 2021, fire departments were sent to an average of 150 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. As Christmas trees dry out, they become more and more flammable, so it is very important to follow these safety tips from the NFPA to make sure your Christmas is a safe one.

Picking out a tree

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when they are touched.

Placing the tree

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk. Make sure that the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights. Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit, and add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.

Lighting the tree

Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or

outdoor use. Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Read the manufacturer’s instructions for a number of light strands to connect. Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off the Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

After Christmas

Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

Check with your local community to find a recycling program. Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.