BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol Police Department is celebrating their comfort dog’s first Christmas this year.

Brody’s wish is to get as many pet toys and treats as possible to donate to the animals at the Bristol Animal Shelter. Per his request, the department is hosting a pet supply drive.

Donations big and small can be dropped off in the main lobby of the police station through Friday, Dec. 25

Brody gained national attention in April when he slept through his swearing-in ceremony.