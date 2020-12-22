BankRI Holiday Giving Tree helps provide 2K+ gifts for local kids

Board games, Lego kits, and doll play sets were just some of the 210 gifts donated to BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree at its Warwick Avenue branch. In Warwick, the bank’s three branches combined to provide more than 500 gifts for children served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick. Statewide, the 23rd annual effort led to 2,659 gifts for kids in need. Left to right: Kelly Berek, Senior Teller; Kelly Hall, Senior Teller; Barbara Mills, Senior Teller; Tiffany Lee, Teller Supervisor; Jennifer Kilday, Warwick Avenue Branch Manager; and Michaela Johnston, Personal Banking Representative.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Community generosity helped BankRI’s 23rd annual Holiday Giving Tree program provide more than 2,650 gifts to children in need throughout the state.

According to BankRI, each of the bank’s 20 branches displayed a giving tree decorated with ornaments representing a child in need and their wishlist.

The community had the chance to select an ornament and provide that child a gift.

Once the gifts were dropped off, they were given to BankRI’s nonprofit partners to be distributed to the children, and ensure they’d reach their new homes in time for the holiday.

“This year has presented so many challenges, particularly for families with children that were working hard simply to get by before COVID-19 turned our world upside down,” President and CEO of BankRI Mark Meiklejohn said. “While our Giving Tree may have looked different, nothing dampened people’s desire to make a difference. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this year a success.”

  • Together with the community, BankRI’s East Greenwich (pictured) and North Kingstown branches combined to provide more than 170 gifts for children served by Kingstown Crossings. Statewide, the 23rd annual effort led to 2,659 gifts for kids in need.
  • Ana and Victoria Picozzi place their family’s donated gifts beneath BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree at its Coventry branch in November. The 170 gifts collected in Coventry were given to local children through the Christmas Is program.
  • BankRI’s branch on Providence’s East Side provided 152 gifts to the Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island to help brighten the season for children in need.
  • At its Turks Head branch in Downtown Providence, BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree benefited children served by Providence Housing Authority

