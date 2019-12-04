Amid controversy, State House Christmas tree to be lit Wednesday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The State House rotunda will be awash with holiday cheer Wednesday night as the Christmas tree is lit for the first time, even though some may not be feeling so holly jolly about the tree itself.

The public is invited to attend the festivities which are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Gov. Gina Raimondo and her family will light the tree at 6:15 p.m. and the event also includes musical performances, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to help Rhode Island State Police “Fill a Cruiser.” The toys will be donated to local charities and then distributed to needy children during the holidays.

The tree being lit is of the artificial sort, much to the chagrin of local farmers. The 18-foot tree cost $6,500 and was paid for with funds left over from when the state hosted the National Governors Association conference back in 2017.

Raimondo called it a “no-win situation,” explaining that it’s hard to keep a tree alive in the old and overly heated building.

“Due to conditions inside the State House, it’s challenging to keep a real tree alive and thriving from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day,” she said. “I want Rhode Islanders to be able to enjoy the State House Christmas decorations – especially the tree – for the entirety of the holiday season.”

Two years ago, the tree died just 10 days shy of Christmas, leaving the floor littered with pine needles.

Appearing on Dan York State of Mind this week, the co-owners of Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm spoke out against the decision to go artificial, saying a tree of the same size would cost around $500 and in years past, it was donated to the state.

Timothy Leyden said there are ways to keep a tree alive in a building like the State House.

“I think it’s a sign of laziness. It’s just so simple to maintain that tree,” he said. “Once it is up, once it’s decorated, someone needs to maintain and check the water level of the water stand daily.”

