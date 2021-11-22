AAA: High gas prices not deterring holiday travelers

Police say the victim, identified as Thomas Arrington of Alaska, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation. (Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even with the highest gas prices in seven years, AAA expects millions of Rhode Islanders plan to hit the road this the holiday season.

AAA Northeast spokeswoman Diana Gugliotta said 2.5 million Rhode Islanders plan to drive to their holiday destination this year.

“People are just so excited to socialize again and get together with family,” she said.

Right now, gas prices Rhode Island are approximately $1.35 higher than last year, according to AAA. The average price statewide is $3.42 per gallon, which is two cents higher than the national average.

“Even when gas prices are at around that $4-mark – which is usually the number where people will change their driving habits – when it comes to holiday travel, people are still willing,” Gugliotta said.

AAA expects 53.4 million Americans to travel this holiday season, with the vast majority planning on driving to their destinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel.

The best way to minimize COVID-19 risk, according to the CDC, is to get vaccinated if eligible. The CDC also suggests wearing a face mask while traveling, especially on public transportation where it is still required.

With approximately 4.2 million Americans expected to fly to their holiday destinations, the Rhode Island Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for travelers at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.