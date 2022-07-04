BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Nation’s longest continuous Independence Day celebration is back in full swing and the town of Bristol is waking up to its biggest day of the year.

America’s oldest continuous Independence Day Celebration has been held for 237 years. Back at full scale since the pandemic, residents started lining up early in the morning to see the show.

“It is amazing, the energy, the excitement, it’s nice to see people out and about again, and just the crowds coming out and the people getting somewhat back to a normalcy,” said Camille Teixeira, an organizer with the Bristol 4th of July Committee.

Starting at 10:30 a.m, the town’s iconic parade will step off from the Corner of Chestnut and Hope Streets, closing down a number of roads in the process.

Along the parade route, Chestnut Street, Naomi Street, and Sherry Avenue will be closed. Hope Avenue will also be closed to traffic.