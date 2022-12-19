WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday travel period is upon us, with tens of millions of Americans expected to hit the road or take flight over the next two weeks.

To help make your experience as painless as possible, 12 News has gathered some helpful information and resources, no matter your mode of travel.

Weather Forecast

After a cold and dry start to the week, some stormy weather will move in Thursday night. Gusty winds will impact our area on Friday, along with rain, which may be heavy at times.

On the Road

AAA predicts this will be the third busiest holiday travel season since 2000, with an estimated 112 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Of those, roughly 102 million are expected to travel by car, especially with gas prices on the decline.

Here are the best and worst times to travel by car, according to AAA:

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time 12/23 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/24 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m. 12/25 Minimal traffic Minimal traffic 12/26 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Before 12 p.m., after 7 p.m. 12/27 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/28 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/29 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/30 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 12/31 Minimal traffic Minimal traffic 1/1 Minimal traffic Minimal traffic 1/2 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 3 p.m., after 8 p.m.

In addition to avoiding peak travel times, AAA advises drivers to prepare for delays and keep an eye on the local weather and traffic conditions.

In the Sky

If you haven’t booked your flight yet, experts say the best odds of finding a good deal is by flying on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the busiest days at the airport are expected to be Dec. 22 and Dec. 30. To save time, the agency recommends taking advantage of TSA PreCheck, having proper identification handy, and leaving prohibited items like firearms at home.

While wrapped gifts can be brought on a plane, the TSA encourages traveling with unwrapped gifts in case they need to be inspected.

With cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 going around, health officials urge fliers to consider masking up at the airport and on their flights.

Other recommended precautions include getting your COVID-19 and flu shots and getting tested before and after travel.