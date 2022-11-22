EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’ll soon be the most wonderful time of the year, and a report from Trips to Discover says two local communities are great places to celebrate.

The publication ranked Newport as the 9th best place in the U.S. to visit for Christmas, and Taunton wasn’t far behind at 14th.

Here are the top 10 best cities and towns to visit for Christmas, according to Trips to Discover:

Branson, MO Lancaster, PA Woodstock, VT Solvang, CA Leavenworth, WA St. Augustine, FL Natchez, MS Dahlonega, GA Newport, RI Alexandria, VA

Trips to Discover highlighted how Newport during the holidays is extravagant, with the mansions decked out in festive displays and drawing visitors from all over.

The city is also home to the Illuminated Boat Parade in Newport Harbor. Vessels are lit up to compete for the title of “best decorated.”

In addition, Newport hosts a series of festive concerts and other activities throughout the holiday season.

Taunton, nicknamed “The Christmas City,” made the list for its “over-the-top holiday cheer,” according to the report. Every year, the city holds its Lighting of the Green and Lights On festival, which includes a parade, light displays, fireworks and more.