12 Local Gift Guide: Support small businesses during the holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — During the holiday season, people can normally be seen browsing local stores for gifts and stopping for a bite at local restaurants.

But that’s all changed this year, and those businesses are struggling more than ever, especially with Rhode Island now in a two-week pause with added restrictions and closures.

That’s why WPRI 12 teamed up with Shop Local Rhode Island to shine a spotlight on local businesses that need your support to stay afloat.

With the 12 Local Gift Guide, you can stay safe and shop local at the same time. It features holiday deals from select local favorites, along with a directory powered by Shop Local Rhode Island with more than 1,500 merchants and restaurants offering a wide variety of goods and services.

ShopLocalRhodeIsland.com was launched by Visual Thrive during the statewide shutdown in March as a way to bridge the gap between small businesses and customers, according to chief marketing officer Lori Giuttari.

“We wanted to maintain that connection, and we wanted to allow businesses to continue to earn revenue as they were being closed or people couldn’t go inside the business,” she said.

From gifts to gift cards and from restaurants and cafes to home and hardware, Giuttari said “there is nothing you can’t find on this site.”

“I am so impressed to see the number of creative companies that we have in Rhode Island,” she added.

If you’d like your business to be featured in the guide, email 12shop@wpri.com.