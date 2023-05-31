Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) announced Wednesday that he will resign from Congress, citing his wife’s health issues.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Stewart said in a statement. “My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey. I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times.”

“But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured,” he added.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that Stewart — who represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District — was planning to resign due to his wife’s ongoing health issues.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed Stewart’s plans Wednesday shortly before the congressman issued his statement, telling reporters “at this moment right now his spouse needs him.”

“So he’s made that decision. It was not an easy decision for him,” he said. “But we will continue to hold that seat.”

Stewart reflected on his roughly 10-year tenure in Congress when announcing his resignation.

“My family and I have been very blessed by this experience,” he wrote in his statement. “Thank you to all those who have supported and sacrificed to help us. The fight goes on. God bless all of you, and God bless our nation.”