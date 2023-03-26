Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, on Sunday said Trump’s recent post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment, was “ill-advised.”

“Would you advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor like this? I mean, it’s dehumanizing,” “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Tacopina on NBC.

“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up, and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it,” Tacopina said.

Todd pushed back, noting Trump had taken down an image of himself holding a baseball bat near Bragg’s head but left up other posts bashing the prosecutor.

In response, Tacopina stressed that he’s “not a Trump PR person” and argued that the Manhattan case “would not be brought for anyone other than Donald Trump.”

Trump and his allies have bashed the investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid the 2016 White House campaign as politically motivated, underscoring that Trump is running for reelection.

“When we seek to use a prosecutor’s office to politicize and weaponize a campaign, that’s what’s troubling to me,” Tacopina said on Sunday.