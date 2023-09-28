Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) told Senate Democrats during a private lunch on Thursday that he will not resign from his seat despite more than half of them calling for him to do so, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said.

“He will not resign,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told reporters after exiting, adding that Menendez told members as much.

Menendez did not address whether he will run for reelection during his 15-minute address. He did not take questions, Manchin said.

“I think what we all really have to realize is the rule of law is for all of us. No matter what you may think, no matter what I may think or any of us may think,” Manchin said. “He is going to vigorously defend himself.”

DEVELOPING.