A three-judge appeals court panel on Friday issued a brief pause of a lower court ruling that limited the Biden administration’s communication with social media companies over free speech concerns.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued an administrative stay that takes effect until further notice.

A separate panel will later consider the Justice Department’s motion to issue a longer pause that would run through the administration’s appeal.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee in Louisiana, had blocked certain Biden administration agencies’ communications with social media companies, ruling in favor of two Republican states attorney general who argued the officials’ communications violated protected speech.

DEVELOPING