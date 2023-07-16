Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Saturday during a campaign event that he would consider Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) for his running mate in the 2024 presidential election if he were to win the GOP nomination.

“Of course,” he said, when asked if Reynolds would be on the shortlist. “I mean, she’s one of the top public servants in America.”

During his two-day campaign sweep through the early caucus state, DeSantis also made several comparisons between Iowa and Florida — including the 6-week abortion ban signed into law by Reynolds on Friday. DeSantis signed a similar bill in April, though it is being held up amid legal challenges.

He also made reference to recent attacks on the Iowa governor from the current GOP frontrunner, former President Trump.

Trump earlier this week took a swipe at Reynolds about her decision to “remain neutral” in the 2024 GOP primary process.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

The comments come amid reported frustrations from his campaign that she had been too cozy with DeSantis. The Florida governor, along with other Republicans, called the remarks “totally unnecessary” on Saturday.

“I thought the attacks on her were totally, totally out of hand and totally unnecessary,” he said during the event in Ankeny, Iowa.

An ad launched on Friday by a Republican PAC also criticized Trump for his attacks on Reynolds.

But despite his consideration, the Iowa governor told the Des Moines Register earlier this year that she wasn’t interested in joining any 2024 presidential ticket.

“I love what we’re doing here in Iowa, and hopefully, I continue to make it pretty clear we’re not done,” Reynolds told the outlet. “So I’m going to continue to ask and encourage candidates to come to Iowa, highlight what we’re doing here in the state and look for ways that we can continue to keep our national profile rising.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.