Democratic candidates hold a 4-point lead over Republicans about two months out from the November midterm elections, according to the latest Morning Consult survey.

According to the poll, Democrats lead Republicans 48 percent to 44 percent in a generic congressional ballot, a similar edge the party held in August and July.

While Republicans are still expected to win the House amid economic uncertainty, the GOP’s advantage has steadily slipped following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

Still, the No. 1 issue ahead of the midterm elections is the economy, the Morning Consult survey shows, with 78 percent of voters listing that as a “very important” issue ahead of November.

About 52 percent of voters say abortion is a major issue, and 54 percent say gun policy is a very important concern.

Democrats and Republicans are neck-and-neck on voter enthusiasm.

About 56 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Republican voters say they are “very” or “extremely” enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm elections, according to the Morning Consult survey.

President Biden, who once suffered job approval ratings below 40 percent that burdened the Democratic party ahead of the midterm elections, enjoys a 46 percent approval rating as of Sunday in the Morning Consult survey.

Biden has scored several victories in the past two months, including signing into law the historic tax, climate and health care bill the Inflation Reduction Act and announcing a plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for some borrowers, which was hailed by the left.

The latest Morning Consult poll was conducted Sept. 9-11 among 8,384 likely voters. The unweighted margin of error is 1 percentage point.