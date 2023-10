EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, 12 News set out to showcase diverse representations of Latinx culture in our area.

In the special presentation above, 12 News anchors Adriana Rozas Rivera and Kim Kalunian share stories from the Hispanic community, plus Next Level Chef finalist Omi Hopper stops by to talk food.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.