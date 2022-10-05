CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Marta Martinez started interviewing Latinos in Rhode Island with a tape recorder in the 1990s.

As the Executive Director of Rhode Island Latino Arts, she helms the Nuestras Raíces Oral History Project, where she has compiled Latino history in the Ocean State for more than 30 years.

MORE: The Latino Oral History Project of Rhode Island

Since then, she has gathered 110 recordings, in addition to photos, videos, and political ads from Latino candidates.

Martinez said all stories, both past and present, are important for the project.

“Your story will be the next generation’s history,” Martinez said.

To add your story to the collection, fill out the project form.