EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hispanic Heritage Month honors those with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean, according to the Library of Congress.

The celebration spans between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, a time-frame chosen because many Hispanic countries celebrate their independence days during that 30-day period.

In our Hispanic Heritage Month special above, 12 News anchor Shannon Hegy and digital reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera introduce you to local figures honoring their heritage by preserving history, serving their country’s coffee, and renaming a local block.