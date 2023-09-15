PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s top professionals are inviting the public to join them for the inaugural Diversity Business Exhibit on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The trade show and networking event is being held at the Rhode Island Convention Center and will feature expert panels, workshops, health screenings, and free programming.

Highlights will include:

A youth entrepreneurship boot camp for students in grades 11 and 12

A free legal clinic sponsored by the Roger Williams University School of Law

A job and career fair in collaboration with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training

A multicultural marketplace of local vendors, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits

The Diversity Business Exhibit is also hosting a speed networking “happy hour” from 5-7 p.m., where attendees can meet local executives and influencers.

“When over 60 community leaders of color join together with allies across state lines, in collaboration, despite gender, age and ethnicities, great things can happen,” founder Doris Adesuyi said in a release.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., after which the exhibit hall will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to all who register online at DiversityBusinessExhibit.com.