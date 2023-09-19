EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of Hispanic people in Rhode Island is on the rise.

The latest data from the U.S. Census shows about 17.6% of the population identified as Hispanic or Latino in July 2022. That’s up by nearly 24,500 people, or a 13% jump, from the 2020 Census.

The trend isn’t limited to one city or town. Previous data showed the Hispanic population was growing in every single city and town in Rhode Island.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. In that time frame, eight Latin American countries celebrate the anniversary of their independence.

“Most importantly, this month-long celebration of Latino heritage aims to promote an awareness of Latino issues, struggles, and triumphs, bringing together individual and collective histories in order to form a deeper understanding of who we are today,” Rhode Island Latino Arts explained.