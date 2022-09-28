PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For Guatemalans craving for coffee from their homeland, they need to look no further than the Providence River Pedestrian Bridge.

Ediz Monzón owns Café Modesto, a truck that serves imported Guatemalan coffee. Monzón brings in the beans from five different regions of his country, serving Rhode Islanders what he deems to be good coffee.

“Coffee that has high altitude, all its flavors and the roast is pretty important for good flavor,” Monzón said.

Customer and fellow Guatemalan Ivan Pogio told 12 News it was the first time he had seen a truck emblazoned with his home country and serving its coffee.

“Like I said, I was just walking, I saw it … it was like falling in love with something,” Pogio recalled.

Monzón has owned Café Modesto for two years, having started it up during the pandemic. He said he doesn’t plan on using local coffee, regardless of what it costs to import Guatemalan beans.

“The price it doesn’t count when it’s the quality,” Monzón said. “It has to be quality over price.”

His suppliers ship him the coffee, which takes two days to arrive in Providence. For Monzón, and customers like Pogio, the wait is worth it—bringing a sip of home to the Ocean State.

“He makes it easy for me to try something that I have to call someone from Guatemala and say, ‘Hey, look can you send me some coffee?'” Pogio said. “But now we have the coffee here. So probably now? I’m not going to call anyone.”

Monzón’s business is a way to represent his heritage and share it with the state he’s lived in for the past 30 years.

“Coffee unites us all, right? Regardless of where we’re from,” Monzón added. “Especially if it’s good coffee, people are going to notice.”

Pogio proudly champions Monzón’s truck, telling all who will listen to give it a try.

“So they can experience something from our country, our culture, and our flavors,” Pogio said. “And I know if they try it, they’re going to fall in love with the coffee.”