Stanley Dunbar makes history at Westerly High School as first Black football coach

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — At just 30 years old, Rhode Island native Stanley Dunbar is making history.

He was recently hired as the first Black coach of Westerly high School’s football team.

“Forty years ago, 30 years ago … not a lot of people would have had these types of opportunities so I kind of see it as a privilege to be in this position,” Dunbar said. “When you’re a minority head coach and you come into a situation where you’re the first, I think you really have to strive to be great at what you do.”

