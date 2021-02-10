Pawtucket clothing line hopes to help community

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Through his “Support is Key” clothing line, Pawtucket resident Joseph DeBarros said he’s not only selling clothes, but selling hope as well.

12 News first caught up with DeBarros nearly three years ago when he opened up shop on Charles Street in Providence. The store has since moved to Main Street in Pawtucket, according to its Facebook page.

DeBarros said he realized that if he and others in his community would have had support while they were younger, it could have made all the difference.

“This is the time that people need it,” he said. “There are people that don’t have jobs right now, that are collecting, they are trying to get by right now.”

DeBarros said he has now even expanded his business overseas and is getting orders from the United Kingdom, Australia and Cape Verde.