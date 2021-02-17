New Central Falls police chief makes history

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls Police Chief Colonel Anthony Roberson is making history as the city’s first Black police chief.

It’s a position he’s been preparing for his entire life. Roberson said he left the Providence Police Department after 19 years to take this top job.

He said he’s hoping to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“I’m a lifelong learner and through my entire life I’ve intentionally sought out leadership and education trainings to bring me to this moment in my life,” he said.

The new Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera picked Roberson to lead the department. She also made history this past year as the city’s first female mayor.

A city spokesperson said Roberson is also the only Black municipal police chief in Rhode Island.

