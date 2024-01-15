PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and events were held across the country to honor the late civil rights activist.

Many spent the day remembering his efforts advocating for racial equality and justice, including former Providence police officer Clifford Montiero.

“Dr. King preached nonviolence. I am a believer in nonviolent social change,” said Montiero, who took part in the March on Washington more than 50 years ago.

“By going to the March on Washington, I was able to understand that my fight [against] racism was anywhere in the country. It wasn’t just in Rhode Island,” Montiero told 12 News.

He shared his experience in Alabama in 1965, when he marched with Dr. King in a series of civil rights protests.

“I went to Selma, risked my life and had to come home to fight to get a person of color,” Montiero recalled. “It got the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which is the most important aspect that Black people got the right to vote across this country.”

He also reflected on what he accomplished alongside the Rhode Island congressional delegation.

“Senator Claiborne Pell gave his commitment to giving grants and scholarships that we have Pell grants. I helped him understand the importance of that. Now when people go to school and they get grants and scholarships, I was hoping they would understand that their education was to help their communities.”

State and local leaders also honored Dr. King’s legacy on Monday. At an event in Central Falls, volunteers prepared 20,000 meals for people in need.

“Today is a special moment to recognize what Dr. King did, which is basically dedicate his life to making us all better people, to making us see that someone should be judged by the content of their character, not by skin or nationality,” Sen. Jack Reed said at the event.

Hear more from our interview with Montiero in the video below.