NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Underground Railroad was key in helping African Americans escape the shackles of slavery, and it had ties to locations in New England.

Not to be confused with a physical train and tracks, it was a network of people, places and routes that created opportunities for Black people and allowed them to establish a new life.

One such location was the home of Kimberly Dumpson’s ancestor, Isaac Rice Sr., which sits at the corner of William and Thomas streets in Newport. It’s been preserved over many generations, along with a number of letters now stained with the passage of time.

“Havana, Jan. 24, 1819,” Dumpson read aloud during an interview with 12 News. “My dear loving and affectionate wife, I embrace this opportunity to write you again, my dear girl, for fear that you would not receive the first letter I wrote you.”

“The time is very tedious for me to be absent from you for so long, but my dear girl, I shall not ever cross the Atlantic Ocean again to leave you behind,” she continued.

Rice was an abolitionist and friend of Frederick Douglass.

“Tell Mr. Rice I have been amusing my boys with his riddle, none of them guessed it,” Dumpson read. “Thank you for your kindness, your friend Frederick Douglas.”

“These are folks that were really pushing to make sure that this country stood up to and embodied the meaning of what was in those founding documents,” she added.

Another stop along the way was Bethel AME Church in Providence. Originally located on Meeting Street — now home to Brown University — the church is currently in a brick building less than 10 minutes away.

The pews and the pulpit were pivotal for free Blacks, giving them a place to have a sense of community.

“Many of the leading locations for Underground Railroad activities in Rhode Island are very much tied to some of the earliest free Black churches of: Bethel AME Church, Congdon Street Church, Union Colored Congregational Church in Newport,” said Keith Stokes of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society.

“All of those churches were part of that network of early free Black churches who were organized, had communication capabilities, and most importantly had the ability to accept these enslaved Africans,” Stokes added.

“A place of rest was critically important, and having the church there was also important as well because it talks about our faith, it talks about us as a people,” Bethel AME Pastor Rev. Howard M. Jenkins Jr. said.

Those Africans brought with them to America their culture, customs and skills, which can be seen in New England today.

“That network is still alive,” Jenkins said. “It may not be underground, but it’s still alive. And it’s still alive and well.”