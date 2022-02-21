PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott was appointed to lead the Rhode Island Department of Health in 2015, she became the first woman of color to serve as the state’s top doctor.

Once the pandemic hit, she was thrust into the spotlight, becoming the face of public health in Rhode Island. Alexander-Scott played a pivotal role in helping the state navigate the COVID-19 crisis for two years until she stepped down from the role last month.

As we honor Black History Month, 12 News reporter Shiina LoSciuto sat down with Alexander-Scott to discuss her role throughout the pandemic, the future of public health in Rhode Island, and how she feels about being called an inspiration for many young women of color.

See the interview tonight on 12 News at 5:30.