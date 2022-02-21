The death of George Floyd sparked a movement, with calls for social justice and social change.

Now, as we approach the two-year anniversary, we’re asking the question: what has – and hasn’t – changed here in Southern New England?

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence, join 12 News for Diverse Discussions as community leaders weigh in on racial equality, affordable housing, access to medical care and jobs.

Then, on Friday, don’t miss our special presentation Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.