Martin Luther King Jr.’s only granddaughter is an activist in her own right. At 15 years old, Yolanda Renee King is the author of “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” a book she calls a love letter to her grandparents.

On Jan. 15, watch an exclusive interview with the young author on FOX Providence at 11 a.m.