WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday recommended that the upper and lower ponds at Kent County YMCA be off-limits to swimming after high bacteria counts were found in the water.

Health officials said they will continue to monitor the water conditions there and at other swimming locations around the state to ensure swimmers’ safety.

Visit the health department’s website or call (401) 222-2751 for more information.