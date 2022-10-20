PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to construct a new labor and delivery center at Women & Infants Hospital got a $5 million boost from Brown University, the hospital and Care New England announced Thursday.

Officials said the new center will “offer an exceptional birth and recovery environment for families from across the region.”

According to hospital president and COO Shannon Sullivan, each new delivery room will be 400 square feet, compared to the current 220 square foot rooms. They will also have private bathrooms and the windows will provide more natural light.

In addition, care providers will have access to a more centralized workspace.

“The new birth center will provide a comfortable and welcoming space that will offer access to high-quality obstetrics for all patients,” Sullivan said. “Rooms will be designed to better accommodate the range of child delivery experiences desired by patients, including meeting the requirements of patient medical conditions.”

The entire project is expected to cost $28 million. Dr. James Fanale, CEO of Care New England, said he hopes the gift from Brown University will inspire additional donors to help fund the project.

The hospital also plans to build a $5 million women’s health research center as part of the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024.