Women & Infants allowing partners at ultrasounds, outpatient appointments

Health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Women & Infants Hospital is once again allowing partners at ultrasounds and associated outpatient facilities.

One person over the age of 16 is allowed at the Prenatal Diagnosis Center during ultrasounds for high risk pregnant patients, Women & Infants Dr. Erika Werner said.

“Women & Infants Hospital is allowing pregnant patients to be supported throughout their hospital course when they are admitted,” Werner said. “The process of allowing support people back in to the outpatient facilities is underway as well.”

In March, the hospital had said they hoped to have one person be able to join the patients by late spring or early summer.

Throughout the pandemic, women have had the option to have a person with them during the delivery, according to Women and Infants Hospital Dr. Melissa Russo.

Some patients told 12 News they were told the policy changed on Monday, but were not notified partners were allowed back ahead of their appointments.

