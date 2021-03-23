Women and Infants hopes to allow partners at prenatal visits in coming months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the majority of Rhode Island hospitals are once again allowing patients to have visitors, Women and Infants is still not allowing pregnant women to bring someone with them for prenatal appointments, including ultrasounds.

Throughout the pandemic, women have had the option to have one person with them during the delivery, according to Women and Infants Hospital Dr. Melissa Russo, but the hospital has barred visitors from attending prenatal appointments.

“I think that is the time where the baby is being born and things are happening … that is the culmination of the pregnancy and I think it’s the most important time for people to have support,” Russo explained, adding that the hospital fought for that during the height of the pandemic.

“With the units like the ultrasound units and the clinics, it is important to also have a support person there too of course, but I think we were trying to prioritize a time that we thought was the most important time to allow patients to have their support person there with them in person,” she continued.

Russo tells 12 News that she expects partners to once again be allowed at prenatal appointments by late spring or early summer, but only if the state’s COVID-19 numbers remain low.

“We don’t have a specific date in mind of course … but we are actively looking into bringing support people back,” she said.

Russo suggested anyone who is unsure of their clinic’s policies regarding allowing partners to attend prenatal visits to contact them and ask prior to the appointment.